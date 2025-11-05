Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,571,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,806,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811,598 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,050,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,068,000 after purchasing an additional 533,545 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,415,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,501,000 after purchasing an additional 176,415 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 5,858,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,751,000 after buying an additional 61,599 shares during the period. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 3,346,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,138,000 after buying an additional 2,308,580 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.0%

EFA stock opened at $93.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $95.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.19.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

