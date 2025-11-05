Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases 39,834 Shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF $TFI

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 197,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,834 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF were worth $8,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFI opened at $45.73 on Wednesday. SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.84 and a 12-month high of $46.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.83.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

