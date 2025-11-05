Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $23.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $USIG

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,599 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $23,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USIG. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,216,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $686,000.

USIG opened at $51.91 on Wednesday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.19 and a 200-day moving average of $51.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.2019 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

