Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $18.19 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,242 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $18,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 50.0% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 89.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. KGI Securities raised NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $289.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.47.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $204.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1 year low of $148.09 and a 1 year high of $255.45. The company has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.08 and its 200 day moving average is $215.32.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.92%. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.070-3.490 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total value of $216,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,281.88. This represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total value of $439,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 4,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,628.06. The trade was a 28.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.