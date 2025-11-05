Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stake in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,434,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,287 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $30,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Kenvue by 2.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 31,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average of $20.39. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KVUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI set a $18.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Redburn Partners set a $22.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Read Our Latest Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.