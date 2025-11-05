Corton Capital Inc. Takes Position in CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cim LLC lifted its stake in CLEAR Secure by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 58,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CLEAR Secure by 72.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in CLEAR Secure by 61.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in CLEAR Secure by 329.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CLEAR Secure during the first quarter worth $28,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE YOU opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.23. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.00.

CLEAR Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $219.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.90 million. CLEAR Secure had a return on equity of 122.69% and a net margin of 21.17%.CLEAR Secure’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adam Wiener sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $264,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 193,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,794.68. This represents a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Z. Barkin sold 16,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $565,281.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,174.50. The trade was a 55.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 36,027 shares of company stock worth $1,250,703 over the last three months. Company insiders own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on CLEAR Secure from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CLEAR Secure from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded CLEAR Secure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CLEAR Secure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

