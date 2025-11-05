Corton Capital Inc. Takes $212,000 Position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. $BBSI

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBSI. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 3,939.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barrett Business Services

In other news, COO Gerald Blotz sold 11,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $537,477.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 197,432 shares in the company, valued at $9,097,666.56. The trade was a 5.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Meeker sold 3,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $143,333.92. Following the transaction, the director owned 54,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,234.78. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,438 shares of company stock worth $5,296,983. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

Barrett Business Services stock opened at $40.24 on Wednesday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.47 and a 52-week high of $49.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

