Corton Capital Inc. Takes $194,000 Position in A10 Networks, Inc. $ATEN

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATEN. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brian Becker sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $115,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 77,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,109.97. This represents a 7.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. BTIG Research raised A10 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

A10 Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.84. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 18.45%.The firm had revenue of $74.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

