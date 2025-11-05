Corton Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,256 Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. $FDP

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Insider Activity at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In other news, CEO Ghazaleh Mohammad Abu sold 7,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $277,320.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,040,782 shares in the company, valued at $184,543,029.02. This trade represents a 0.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gianpaolo Renino sold 12,192 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $445,373.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,786.41. This represents a 79.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,975. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on FDP. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Fresh Del Monte Produce has an average rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Analysis on FDP

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of FDP stock opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day moving average of $34.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $40.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.41.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.62%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.