Corton Capital Inc. Makes New $161,000 Investment in Invesco Ltd. $IVZ

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 55.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 45.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of IVZ opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. Invesco had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Invesco’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Invesco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. TD Cowen raised shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invesco

In other news, Director Douglas J. Sharp sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $3,769,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523.52. This represents a 99.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie Butcher sold 103,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $2,282,607.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,392.60. The trade was a 77.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

