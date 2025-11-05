Corton Capital Inc. Buys New Stake in NMI Holdings Inc $NMIH

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in NMI in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in NMI by 89.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in NMI by 104.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven Scheid sold 19,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $783,291.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 78,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,103,917.60. This represents a 20.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NMIH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NMI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Monday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. NMI Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. NMI had a net margin of 55.57% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $151.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NMI Holdings Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

