Corton Capital Inc. Acquires 6,884 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. $PUBM

Corton Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter worth $165,000. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter worth $1,822,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 346,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter worth $995,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 506.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PUBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on PubMatic from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on PubMatic from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital downgraded PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. B. Riley lowered shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PubMatic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

PubMatic Stock Performance

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $359.82 million, a PE ratio of -112.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.19. PubMatic, Inc. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $17.74.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.77 million. PubMatic had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 0.58%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. PubMatic has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other PubMatic news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 15,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $129,861.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,404.76. The trade was a 27.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 5,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $44,726.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 77,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,718.32. This represents a 6.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 311,131 shares of company stock valued at $2,614,508. Company insiders own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Profile

(Free Report)

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

Recommended Stories

