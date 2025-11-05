Convergence Financial LLC Invests $840,000 in Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

Convergence Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Gen Digital in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gen Digital by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gen Digital by 19.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Gen Digital during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Gen Digital by 29.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gen Digital Price Performance

GEN stock opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.71. Gen Digital Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $32.22.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

Gen Digital ( NASDAQ:GEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Gen Digital had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Gen Digital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.490-2.560 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio is 51.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Gen Digital in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gen Digital from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gen Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.71.

Gen Digital Profile

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

