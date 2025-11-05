Convergence Financial LLC Invests $4.15 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

Convergence Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 36,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 51.2% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 99.2% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 237.8% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 342.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $119.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.38.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.