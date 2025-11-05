Convergence Financial LLC Invests $4.15 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

Convergence Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 36,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 51.2% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 99.2% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 237.8% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 342.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $119.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.38.
About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.
