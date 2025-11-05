Convergence Financial LLC Has $40.49 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Convergence Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 424,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,678 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of Convergence Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $40,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 77.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,227,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,928,000 after buying an additional 4,470,135 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 662.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,059,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,320,000 after buying an additional 1,789,329 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,999,000. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,793,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,125,000 after acquiring an additional 869,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9,486.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 851,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,126,000 after acquiring an additional 842,210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $106.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.01 and a 200-day moving average of $96.50. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.65 and a one year high of $109.63. The company has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

