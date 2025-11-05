Convergence Financial LLC Has $2.01 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Convergence Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 628.6% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 129.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AMETEK from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AMETEK from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 26,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $5,259,314.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 40,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,047,211.30. This represents a 39.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.4%

AMETEK stock opened at $197.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.02 and a 1-year high of $204.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.46. The company has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.56%.

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

