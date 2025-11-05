Comparing Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) and Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL)

Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF – Get Free Report) and Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ted Baker and Ralph Lauren’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ted Baker N/A N/A N/A Ralph Lauren 10.91% 33.72% 11.86%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.9% of Ralph Lauren shares are held by institutional investors. 38.3% of Ralph Lauren shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ted Baker 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ralph Lauren 1 3 16 2 2.86

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ted Baker and Ralph Lauren, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Ralph Lauren has a consensus target price of $338.47, suggesting a potential upside of 9.60%. Given Ralph Lauren’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ralph Lauren is more favorable than Ted Baker.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ted Baker and Ralph Lauren”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ted Baker N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ralph Lauren $7.29 billion 2.57 $742.90 million $12.52 24.67

Ralph Lauren has higher revenue and earnings than Ted Baker.

Summary

Ralph Lauren beats Ted Baker on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ted Baker

Ted Baker plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including childrenswear, suiting, lingerie and nightwear, men's underwear, fragrance, skincare, eyewear, watches, luggage, jewelry and personal technology accessories, bedding, towels, wallpapers, rugs, gifting and stationery, swimwear, footwear, and toiletries. The company distributes its products through retail stores, concessions, retailers, and department stores, as well as through its e-commerce business. It operates through a network of 85 own stores, 130 concessions, and 31 outlets. Ted Baker plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances. It sells apparel and accessories under the Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Golf Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Golf, RLX Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps brands; women’s fragrances under the Ralph Lauren Collection, Woman by Ralph Lauren, Romance Collection, and Ralph Collection brand names; and men’s fragrances under the Ralph’s Club, Purple Label, Polo Blue, Polo Red, Polo Green, Polo Black, Polo 67, Safari, Polo Sport, and Big Pony Men’s brand names. The company’s restaurant collection includes The Polo Bar in New York City; RL Restaurant in Chicago; Ralph’s in Paris; The Bar at Ralph Lauren located in Milan; Ralph’s Bar located in Chengdu, China; and Ralph’s Coffee concept. It sells its products to department stores, specialty stores, and golf and pro shops, as well as directly to consumers through its retail stores, concession-based shop-within-shops, and its digital commerce sites. The company directly operates retail stores and concession-based shop-within-shops; and operates Ralph Lauren stores and stores and shops through licensing partners. Ralph Lauren Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

