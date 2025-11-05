Comparing Growlife (PHOT) and Its Rivals

Profitability

This table compares Growlife and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Growlife N/A N/A N/A Growlife Competitors -5.01% 0.94% 0.13%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Growlife and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Growlife N/A -$4.48 million 0.00 Growlife Competitors $2.76 billion $80.45 million 13.09

Growlife’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Growlife. Growlife is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

42.0% of shares of all “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Growlife shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of shares of all “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Growlife has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Growlife’s peers have a beta of 1.22, meaning that their average stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Growlife peers beat Growlife on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Growlife

GrowLife, Inc. focuses on the functional mushroom business. It processes, stores, markets, distributes, and sells fresh and dried mushroom products. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

