Comparing Growlife (PHOT) and Its Rivals

Profitability
This table compares Growlife and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Growlife
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Growlife Competitors
|-5.01%
|0.94%
|0.13%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Growlife and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Growlife
|N/A
|-$4.48 million
|0.00
|Growlife Competitors
|$2.76 billion
|$80.45 million
|13.09
Growlife’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Growlife. Growlife is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Risk & Volatility
Growlife has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Growlife’s peers have a beta of 1.22, meaning that their average stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Growlife peers beat Growlife on 7 of the 9 factors compared.
About Growlife
GrowLife, Inc. focuses on the functional mushroom business. It processes, stores, markets, distributes, and sells fresh and dried mushroom products. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.
