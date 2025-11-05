Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,316,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,233,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,996 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,067,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $941,709,000 after purchasing an additional 70,907 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 26.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,343,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000,000 after purchasing an additional 709,557 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,462,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,108,000 after purchasing an additional 36,836 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,181,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,137,000 after purchasing an additional 29,715 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $242.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $250.00 to $243.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $252.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.44.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM stock opened at $200.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.11 and a 52-week high of $242.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.97%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.