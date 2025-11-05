Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Raises Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 12,250.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 350.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $438,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,132.90. This represents a 15.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.73.

Shares of PRU opened at $105.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.44. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.38 and a 52-week high of $130.55. The firm has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.65%.The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

