Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Has $5.89 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 31.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 2.2% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 410.2% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 17,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares in the last quarter. PTM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $377,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 14,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $413,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total transaction of $3,826,183.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491.04. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.6%

LMT stock opened at $485.00 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $576.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $483.29 and its 200-day moving average is $467.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 111.84% and a net margin of 5.73%.The business had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 77.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $519.00 target price on Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $514.00 to $513.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $513.47.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

