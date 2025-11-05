Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 22,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 77.6% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Newmont by 13.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 78,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 44,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 141,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 82,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $176,779.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 36,869 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,496.31. The trade was a 5.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Macquarie lowered shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Raymond James Financial set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.92.

Newmont Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $78.84 on Wednesday. Newmont Corporation has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $98.58. The stock has a market cap of $86.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.59 and a 200-day moving average of $67.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.44. Newmont had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 33.42%.The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

