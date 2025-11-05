Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,771 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,589 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises approximately 1.2% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Applied Materials by 435.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Applied Materials by 5,325.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 133.3% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT stock opened at $230.19 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $242.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $183.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.82.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, August 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.96.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

