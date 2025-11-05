Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Acquires 27,212 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,212 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.7% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JSF Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. HSBC boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.95.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $142.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $167.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.71.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.