Clene (CLNN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 7:00 AM ET.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. On average, analysts expect Clene to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Clene alerts:

Clene Stock Down 8.8%

Shares of NASDAQ CLNN opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02. Clene has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clene

Analyst Ratings Changes

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clene stock. Scoggin Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Clene Inc. ( NASDAQ:CLNN Free Report ) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,750 shares during the quarter. Scoggin Management LP owned about 1.73% of Clene worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLNN shares. Benchmark cut their price target on Clene from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Clene in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Clene from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Clene in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Clene from $83.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clene

About Clene

(Get Free Report)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.