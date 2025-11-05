Claro Advisors LLC Has $2.66 Million Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $103.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.19. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.74 and a 1-year high of $106.83.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

