Citizens Jmp Cuts MNTN (NYSE:MNTN) Price Target to $23.00

MNTN (NYSE:MNTN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Citizens Jmp from $33.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MNTN from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised MNTN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MNTN in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MNTN from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MNTN in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Get MNTN alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MNTN

MNTN Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of MNTN stock opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.10. MNTN has a 1-year low of $14.57 and a 1-year high of $32.49.

MNTN (NYSE:MNTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.11 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. MNTN has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of MNTN in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MNTN in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of MNTN in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in shares of MNTN in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MNTN by 62.2% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

About MNTN

(Get Free Report)

MNTN is on a mission to transform Connected TV (“CTV”) into a next-generation performance marketing channel. Our revolutionary Performance TV (“PTV”) software platform allows marketers to combine the powerful storytelling format of TV advertising with the targeting, measurement and attribution capabilities of paid search and social advertising.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MNTN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MNTN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.