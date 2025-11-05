CI&T (CINT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect CI&T to post earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $673.1090 million for the quarter. CI&T has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. CI&T had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.27%.The business had revenue of $116.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.84 million. On average, analysts expect CI&T to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CI&T Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of NYSE:CINT opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CI&T has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $623.43 million, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CINT. Zacks Research upgraded CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on CI&T from $8.00 to $6.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CI&T in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of CI&T in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CI&T currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CI&T

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CI&T by 52,926.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 41,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 41,283 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in CI&T by 180.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 49,219 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CI&T by 47.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in CI&T by 90.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 380,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 180,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in CI&T by 9.2% during the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 2,882,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,209,000 after acquiring an additional 242,811 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CI&T

CI&T, Inc provides strategy, design and software engineering services to enable digital transformation. The firm’s solutions and services include Digital Strategy, Customer-Centric Design and Top-of-the-Line Software Engineering. The company was founded by Cesar Nivaldo Gon, Bruno Guiçardi Neto and Fernando Matt Borges Martins on June 7, 2021 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

