Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Benchmark

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Benchmark from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.33.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $129.63 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $75.83 and a 52 week high of $136.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.33 and a 200-day moving average of $110.43.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.51. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.15%.The company had revenue of $560.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cirrus Logic has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic

In related news, EVP Scott Thomas sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $96,337.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,793.75. This represents a 2.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Denise Grode sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.87, for a total value of $257,347.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,925.26. The trade was a 27.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,187 shares of company stock worth $3,918,128. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,190,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,191,000 after buying an additional 11,844 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 57,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after buying an additional 9,396 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

