Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.51, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $560.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.45 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.15%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic updated its Q3 2026 guidance to EPS.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $129.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.09. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $75.83 and a 1 year high of $136.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CRUS. Wall Street Zen raised Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Thomas sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $96,337.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,793.75. This represents a 2.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 9,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,099,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,120. This represents a 39.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 33,187 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,128 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

