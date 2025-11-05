Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $212,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,270 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 41.0% during the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 39.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,956 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.1% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 466 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Uber Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.56.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 4.8%

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $94.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.93. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $10,038,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 171,558 shares in the company, valued at $17,220,992.04. This represents a 36.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $273,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,733.76. This trade represents a 10.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 604,946 shares of company stock worth $58,950,116. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

