Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,453 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $56.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.94 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.91 and its 200-day moving average is $56.44.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

