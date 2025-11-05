Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $251,000 in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,004 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Rocket Lab during the second quarter valued at about $192,918,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Lab during the first quarter valued at about $621,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Rocket Lab by 91.3% during the second quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 196,107 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 93,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Rocket Lab by 6.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,536 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,057,000 after acquiring an additional 128,907 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Rocket Lab by 69.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,940 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rocket Lab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RKLB has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Rocket Lab from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rocket Lab from $20.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Rocket Lab Stock Down 7.8%

NASDAQ RKLB opened at $56.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.71 and a beta of 2.16. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $73.97.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $144.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.42 million. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 45.87%.The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Rocket Lab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matthew Ocko sold 1,873,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $90,283,275.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 541,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,101,553.20. The trade was a 77.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Beck sold 1,436,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $70,026,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500,000 shares in the company, valued at $121,875,000. The trade was a 36.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 5,406,361 shares of company stock worth $267,483,973 over the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.