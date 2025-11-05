Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 7th

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.775 per share on Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th.

Cheniere Energy Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years.

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

CQP opened at $51.49 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $49.20 and a one year high of $68.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSE:CQP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 24.62% and a negative return on equity of 503.86%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 10.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,019,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,564 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,953,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,061,000 after buying an additional 575,788 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 6.9% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 712,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,067,000 after buying an additional 45,870 shares during the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

