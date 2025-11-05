Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) Short Interest Update

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,600 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the September 30th total of 10,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMCM shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cheetah Mobile in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cheetah Mobile to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Cheetah Mobile Stock Down 3.0%

NYSE:CMCM opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68. Cheetah Mobile has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $9.44.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 47.30%.The firm had revenue of $41.21 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cheetah Mobile stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 71,363 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Cheetah Mobile at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc along with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of internet services, artificial intelligence, and other services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Japan, and internationally. The company's internet products include Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications; and Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices.

