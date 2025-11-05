Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS Shares Acquired by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 19,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:GTLS opened at $199.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 243.23, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.03. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.60 and a 1 year high of $220.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 1.55%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GTLS shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Chart Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Chart Industries

Chart Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.