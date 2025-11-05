Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Shares Up 22.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) rose 22.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 390.25 and last traded at GBX 382.20. Approximately 23,171,760 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,038% from the average daily volume of 2,036,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 312.80.

Ceres Power Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 176.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 119.42. The company has a market cap of £723.06 million, a P/E ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 12.18.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (10.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Ceres Power had a negative net margin of 101.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ceres Power Holdings plc will post -12.4426979 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ceres Power

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.