Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Short Interest Down 30.2% in October

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 278,400 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the September 30th total of 399,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 94,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ceres Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.
Ceres Power Holdings plc, provides fuel cells for power generation and electrolysers for green hydrogen in Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates electrical natural gas, biogas, and pure and blend hydrogen. It also develops solid oxide electrolysis cell, provides a pathway to produce green hydrogen using fossil fuels.
