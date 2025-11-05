Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Short Interest Down 30.2% in October

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 278,400 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the September 30th total of 399,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 94,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ceres Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPWHF opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.62. Ceres Power has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $4.41.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, provides fuel cells for power generation and electrolysers for green hydrogen in Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates electrical natural gas, biogas, and pure and blend hydrogen. It also develops solid oxide electrolysis cell, provides a pathway to produce green hydrogen using fossil fuels.

