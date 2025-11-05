Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras SA $EBR Shares Acquired by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras SA (NYSE:EBR – Free Report) by 957.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,045 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras by 184.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EBR opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.62. Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras SA has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $10.57.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.3219 per share. This represents a yield of 700.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This is an increase from Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras’s dividend payout ratio is 123.08%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EBR shares. Scotiabank raised Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

