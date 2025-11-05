Centennial Bank AR Has $5.24 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG

Centennial Bank AR lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 721.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,350 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF accounts for 2.2% of Centennial Bank AR’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Centennial Bank AR owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period.

XLG stock opened at $59.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $60.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.35 and its 200 day moving average is $53.12.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

