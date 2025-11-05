Centennial Bank AR Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Centennial Bank AR raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Centennial Bank AR’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 27,259 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 16,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,382,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,551,000 after purchasing an additional 57,850 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.4%

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $54.32 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $56.04. The firm has a market cap of $102.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.86 and its 200-day moving average is $50.56.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

