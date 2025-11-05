Cencora, Inc. $COR Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cencora were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,647,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,821,000 after buying an additional 787,858 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Cencora by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,421,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,599,000 after purchasing an additional 363,402 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Cencora by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,411,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,984,000 after purchasing an additional 404,093 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cencora by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,607,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,433 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cencora by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,711,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,890,000 after purchasing an additional 154,311 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COR opened at $345.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $310.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.92 and a 1-year high of $350.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $80.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.34 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.Cencora’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COR. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $334.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI set a $340.00 price target on Cencora in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price target on Cencora and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.55.

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 305,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total transaction of $1,665,699.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 37,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,398,792. This trade represents a 11.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,544 shares of company stock valued at $12,230,941. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

