Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,834,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,031,000 after buying an additional 260,347 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,193,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,696,000 after buying an additional 2,469,718 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,246,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,734,000 after buying an additional 348,997 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,988,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,300,000 after buying an additional 49,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,878,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,950,000 after buying an additional 305,519 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IQLT opened at $44.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.11. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $45.38.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

