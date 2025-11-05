Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,459,294. This trade represents a 35.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $655.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Mastercard from $638.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mastercard from $669.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Compass Point set a $620.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $647.59.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $552.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $574.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $568.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $465.59 and a 1-year high of $601.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.44%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

