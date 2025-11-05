Carrier Global Corporation $CARR Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lessened its stake in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Code Waechter LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 5.1% during the first quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.18.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $57.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.01. The company has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.30. Carrier Global Corporation has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 29th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 20.13%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

