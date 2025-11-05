Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts Stronger Earnings for Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Tenable in a report issued on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Ruykhaver now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tenable’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TENB. Wedbush lifted their target price on Tenable from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

Tenable Price Performance

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $28.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.93 and a beta of 0.71. Tenable has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $45.44.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $252.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tenable has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.510-1.540 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.390-0.430 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Tenable by 6.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Tenable by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Tenable by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 59,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 58,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

In other Tenable news, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 29,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $883,179.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 358,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,858,207.25. The trade was a 7.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Barron Anschutz sold 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $28,401.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,322. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 64,555 shares of company stock worth $1,951,065 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

