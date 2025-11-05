Canaccord Genuity Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) Stock

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $229.00 to $274.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the fintech company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DAVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $300.00 target price on Dave in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dave in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on Dave from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities set a $310.00 price target on shares of Dave in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Dave from $239.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dave presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.25.

NASDAQ:DAVE opened at $234.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.06 and a beta of 3.89. Dave has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $286.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.73. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The fintech company reported $6.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $4.09. Dave had a return on equity of 33.02% and a net margin of 12.74%.The company had revenue of $150.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.50 million. Dave has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dave will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Dave announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 13th that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the fintech company to buy up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dave news, Director Imran Khan sold 8,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $1,858,069.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,642,264.50. The trade was a 14.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Yadin Rozov sold 4,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.06, for a total transaction of $1,077,811.56. Following the sale, the director directly owned 75,197 shares in the company, valued at $17,149,427.82. This trade represents a 5.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 226,943 shares of company stock valued at $50,301,987 over the last 90 days. 28.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dave by 14.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,773 shares of the fintech company’s stock worth $55,774,000 after acquiring an additional 26,515 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dave by 5,603.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 144,285 shares of the fintech company’s stock worth $28,763,000 after purchasing an additional 141,755 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dave by 2,379.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,485 shares of the fintech company’s stock worth $26,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93,554 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Dave by 14,074.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 84,766 shares of the fintech company’s stock worth $22,752,000 after purchasing an additional 84,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Dave by 173.0% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 82,410 shares of the fintech company’s stock worth $22,120,000 after acquiring an additional 52,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Dave, Inc is a digital banking service. Its products include a budgeting tool to help members manage their upcoming bills to avoid overspending, cash advances through its flagship ExtraCash product to help members avoid punitive overdraft fees, a Side Hustle product, where Dave helps connect members with supplemental work opportunities, and Dave Banking, a modern checking account experience with valuable tools for building long-term financial health.

