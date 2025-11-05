Burney Co. Trims Stake in Target Corporation $TGT

Burney Co. lowered its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 82.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,481 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 45,709 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Target by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 7.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Target by 29.5% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 9,595 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 8.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 80,418 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in shares of Target by 48.1% during the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 2,755 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of TGT opened at $90.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.44. Target Corporation has a twelve month low of $85.36 and a twelve month high of $158.42.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.84 billion. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Target’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

