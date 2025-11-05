Burney Co. Sells 81,073 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 81,073 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 46,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the second quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 29,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the second quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 93,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.24.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:PFE opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 91.49%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

