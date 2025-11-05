Burney Co. Sells 3,269 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Burney Co. lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,562 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 61,186 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in Comcast by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Comcast by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,809 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $27.44 on Wednesday. Comcast Corporation has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 18.33%. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 21.96%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Comcast from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

